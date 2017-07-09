Non-urgent scans cancelled at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Non critical outpatient diagnostic work has been suspended at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

According to Interior Health, outpatient lab work, electrocardiograms, outpatient X-rays and other diagnostic imaging exams will be unavailable. Urgent and emergency imaging will continue to be performed but Interior Health is asking patients to come to the emergency department for assessment.

Patients who have scheduled appointments such as hemodialysis or chemotherapy and booked cardiology tests, as well as elective diagnostic imaging, will be contacted to reschedule their appointments if needed.

Residents in the area are asked to only attend Cariboo Memorial if absolutely necessary as doctors are focused on helping emergency patients.

