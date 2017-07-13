No structures lost in Spokin Lake Road fire Miocene fire chief says

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. The Spokin Lake Road fire as seen Friday afternoon from the west side of Dugan Lake is now 75 per cent contained. Miocene Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Stan Pogue said the fire did not claim any structures.

No structures were lost in the Spokin Lake Road wildfire said Miocene Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Stan Pogue.

“We didn’t lose any in the Miocene district,” he told the Tribune Thursday.

His department was first alerted to the fire sometime around 2 p.m. Friday.

“I was in the area and at the hall in two minutes,” he said. “Our fire struck before the lightning hit.”

Throughout Friday and Saturday his crews did initial attacks on the fire and he said it was close enough that they had to put up a perimeter and sprinkler system around a couple of houses.

“Then the wind died down a bit and the fire went in another direction.”

Miocene responded with its entire tender, tanker, forestry trailer with its portable pumps and hoses.

“It has quieted down for us so we are in the area on standby so we can have a full crew up and running in minutes,” Pogue said, noting the Ministry of Forests has been in with all sorts of equipment and manpower. “We are under an evacuation order and I do not have the manpower to check on individual homes but we are patrolling and trying to keep an eye on what vehicles come in and out.”

There have been RCMP officers stationed there as well, he added.

The fire department provides fire protection to about 300 homes, he said.

“We have never had anything like this wildfire, but today the sky is clear,” he added.

According to the BC Wildfire website the Spokin Lake Fire is estimated to be 460 ha and is presently 75 per cent contained. On Thursday there were 43 firefighters, 12 pieces of equipment, air support, line locators and support staff on site.

“In our case, we have been really, really lucky. But, that can change in 10 minutes.”

Crews going into town have been picking up supplies for his manpower because they have been manning the hall regularly.

“I have cases of water if people do need it in our area. Unless things turn and start to come back in our direction, we are doing pretty good,” Pogue said.