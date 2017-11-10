Pixabay- stock photo

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Nine horses are now in the care of the BC SPCA after they were seized from a property on East Shuswap Road.

Cruelty Department Investigators attended the property near Kamloops after complaints of adequate food, shelter and water.

According to Lorie Chortyk with the BC SPCA of the horses were extremely thin.

“They scored either two or a three out of nine (very malnourished ) on the body conditioning score and they had very badly overgrown hooves,” she said.

The animals are currently in foster care homes in the Shuswap area.

“Our constables also found two deceased horses on the property —they were less than a one on a scale of one to nine on the body score,” explained Chortyk.

It is believed these animals died of malnutrition.

Charges are being recommended against the owner of the horses. The owner has 14 days to respond to the seizure.

The BC SPCA confirmed the only animals on the property were horses.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Just Posted

PHOTO: Poppies are available throughout Williams Lake to mark Remembrance Day

Cadets kept busy selling poppies

Lest we Forget: our local D-Day veteran

In recent years, 91-year-old WWII veteran Cliff Stinson has taken to the skies for Missing Man Formation

Corb Lund connection to Williams Lake ranching family

Local Tim Brewin has many memories with Lund family

Steelhead face extinction in Chilcotin watershed

Spawning population forecast in the Chilcotin watershed is at an all-time low

Fire crews fight for local economy

Chief administrative officer praises the Williams Lake and 150 Mile House fire departments’ tackling of the Lakeview Division fire

VIDEO: Williams Lake gets new air quality monitoring station

With help from Sher Holdings Ltd. the Ministry of Environment installed a replacement unit at the Columneetza air quality monitoring site.

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Most Read