New wildfire near Tatlta Lake

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire near Tatla Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire approximately 20 kilometres west of Tatla Lake and about 200 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

The fire was discovered on June 25 and is estimated to be 6 hectares in size. It is classified as being ‘Out of Control’ as of 3:30 p.m. on June 25.

This wildfire does not pose an immediate threat to public safety or homes at this time. Smoke from the fire is visible from Highway 20. There are no impacts to the highway at this time.

There are currently airtankers, two helicopters and 10 firefighters on site. Heavy equipment is en route.

The cause of this fire is under investigation. Smoke will be visible this afternoon from nearby areas.

The BC Wildfire Service strongly urges members of the public to stay well away from the area where this wildfire is burning, since their presence could put the safety of firefighting crews and others at risk. Public access to a wildfire site is not allowed during fire suppression operations, under the provisions of the Wildfire Act and WorkSafeBC regulations.

