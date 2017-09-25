New principal appointed for Naghtaneqed Elementary-Junior Secondary School

Long-time SD 27 teacher Tony Speers appointed new principal for school in Nemiah Valley.

A new principal has been appointed for Naghtaneqed Elementary-Junior Secondary School in Nemiah Valley.

School District 27 superintendent Mark Wintjes announced Monday that Tony Speers was hired for the position, effective Monday, Sept. 25.

“Tony began teaching in 1992 and has a diverse area of teaching experience,” Wintjes said in a press release. ” He has worked in many schools in SD 27 as well as the Acwsalcta School in Bella Coola.”

Speers was teaching at Skyline Alternate School prior to accepting the position.

Wintjes said district principal – First Nations Dave DeRose stepped in as acting principal until Speers was appointed.

Naghtaneqed Elementary-Junior Secondary School is located approximately three hours drive southwest from Williams Lake and hosts an annual cultural camp every May.