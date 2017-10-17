New library in place for McLeese Lake

The new McLeese Lake library is located directly behind the old building.

A brand new library facility for McLeese Lake is in place and being stocked with books in preparation for its opening.

The library is a significant improvement on its predecessor with more space for reading and studying, two computer stations and air conditioning. According to the Cariboo Regional District, the old building will be repurposed and moved to another location.

The project was delayed by the wildfires but construction of this new library and another in Bridge Lake is back on track. Both new locations are expected to open before the end of the year.

Steve Forset, director of CRD Electoral Area D said he is very excited to see the new library constructed. “This project has been a long time coming and it is great to see library services expand in the community.”

While the old Bridge Lake library was located in the local elementary school, construction on the new one will begin on a piece of property purcahed in the Interlakes area. Foundations will be poured mid-October and installation should be begin not long after.