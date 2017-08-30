New evacuation order south of Highway 24

The Cariboo Regional District has put a new evacuation order in place south of Highway 24.

According to the release, “due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.”

The evacuation route is Highway 24 to 100 Mile House.

An evacuation alert has been issued for the areas surrounding the order, including the area east of Highway 97 north of Green Lake, north of Highway 24 including Horse Lake and Deka Lake, and east to the CRD border at Lac des Roches.

The evacuation order and alert comes after the Elephant Hill fire made a nine kilometre run north from Lake of the Woods to just south of Jack Frost Lake overnight.

Fire Information Officer Claire Allen says that volatile winds overnight are expected to continue through the day today, however the winds are expected to shift southward later today.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO if you are under an evacuation order:

You must leave the area immediately

Register at the ESS Centre in 100 Mile House at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre at 175 Wrangler Way

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.