Museum’s future discussed at special meeting

The past, present and future of the Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin was discussed at a special meeting hosted by the museum board in city hall chambers last Thursday.

Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin vice-president Surinderpal Rathor outlines the agenda for a meeting held at city hall Thursday to talk about the future of the museum. Gaeil Farrar photo

The past, present and future of the Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin was discussed at a special meeting hosted by the museum board in city hall chambers last Thursday.

“The museum isn’t even 10 per cent of what it was,” board vice-president Surinderpal Rathor said before he outlined the agenda for the meeting, which attracted about 60 people.

“It only takes five to 10 minutes to walk through it today compared to at least an hour before.”

This summer the museum was forced to move to a temporary location at the Tourism Discovery Centre after the City sold the building on Fourth Avenue North to make way for a new care facility.

The move took place in five weeks and was overseen by a conservator from the Lower Mainland who was hired by the City.

At the meeting Rathor said he received 173 phone calls and dozens of e-mails after an article ran in the Tribune on Wednesday, Sept. 27 that raised concerns about the move.

“People are concerned,” Rathor said, adding that he did not think the city’s leaders fulfilled 10 per cent of what was promised.

Rathor said there is no coverage from insurance for damage caused by extremes in temperatures or dampness in any items, and there is no insurance coverage for any artifacts which are not at the TDC.

When asked by museum member Peter Wells about ways to secure the collection, museum curator William Adams said the museum has its own security cameras and monitors from the former museum that could be installed in the TDC.

“We also have received a B.C. Canada 150 grant for $18,000 that was initially allocated to redo our tractor shed roof that because of the move we’ve reallocated for a contract to do a retractable gate so we can close to the public during the times when the museum staff is not there,” Adams said.

In the former museum space, Rathor said there was a $5-entry charge, but at the TDC there is only a donation box.

Board Chair George Atamanenko said the board called the meeting to share facts with members and ask for their input.

“There are challenges that we face to date and still do, but I am more concerned about being positive,” Atamanenko said. “I don’t share the negativity that’s been going around and I want to move ahead in looking after the artifacts people have bestowed to us.”

Most artifacts are stored in the basement of the TDC, many in acid-free boxes, while larger artifacts are stored at the airport in a secure, heated metal building, Atamanenko said.

Atamanenko said there is a lack of proper office and research space at the TDC and said the board will meet with council in the middle of October to talk about its concerns.

“Through that we must sign a protocol agreement with the Chamber of Commerce and ourselves to determine where our responsibilities lie,” Atamanenko said.

Atamanenko said there are lots of questions about city council’s proposal for a heritage park that would house the historical 153 Mile Store which has been donated by the Patenaude family to the city, a new museum and possibly a cultural centre.

The city has formed a committee for the heritage park and Atamanenko said he’s been asked to represent the museum.

Rathor said people have suggested the heritage park could cost $15 million.

“Who is going to authorize a referendum? Who is going to raise the money?” Rathor said.

Former city councillor John Dell suggested the TDC could be developed further to house a proper museum.

“We are sitting with a very beautiful tourism centre which is underutilized,” Dell said. “We need to get the support of city council for the development of the museum within the TDC to do the necessary renovations to bring it up to speed.”

Museum volunteer Mary Telford said she is very passionate about the museum and spent 37 days helping pack the museum for the move.

“We itemized everything, even packed rusty nails with the proper paper and put it in boxes that are now all numbered and inventoried downstairs in the basement of the TDC,” Telford said. “It’s really sad that a few people can raise so many bad vibes about the museum. We’re moved. It’s done and we don’t have that building anymore so let’s get on with it.”

Telford also said she thinks the TDC is a temporary location for the museum and wants to see it relocated downtown in the future.

“We cannot lose this gem that we’ve got of the Cariboo-Chilcotin,” Telford said. “I would love to see the old Lake City Ford building as the new heritage park area.”

Former city councillor Charlie Wyse said city council must be held responsible if any donations were damaged in the move and that council must meet with the chair to ensure satisfactory storage of the artifacts.

“This has come about as a result of decisions made by city council,” Wyse said.