Motorists in the Cariboo have limited travel options

Const. Pattie Sanderson talks to southbound motorists at 150 Mile House Saturday morning. RCMP also have a road block just down the road at the Horsefly/Likely Road, where only those with permits issued by the Cariboo Regional District can get through. (Angie Mindus photo)

The RCMP continue to have several roadblocks in place to manage access and warn of road closures due to wildfires in the Cariboo.

Saturday morning officers were set up on Highway 97 and Pigeon Road at 150 Mile House where they were asking motorists where they were going, if they had enough fuel to get there and to reiterate that traffic would not be getting through Highway 97 south at Lac La Hache, where it was closed one week ago due to the Gustafson fire.

RCMP checkpoints can also be found on the Horsefly/Likely Road which is also closed to traffic unless motorists have a permit issued by the Cariboo Regional District, as is Fox Mountain Road and White Road.

Highway 20 is also closed to westbound travel, and motorists can expect to find the roadblock on the top west side of the Sheep Creek Bridge at the Meldrum Creek Road.

Highway 97 north continues to be closed to all southbound traffic at Kersely, just south of Quesnel.

CRD chair Al Richmond said officials are in discussions today as to when that closure may end, but doesn’t see anything changing for the Highway 97 south closure at Lac La Hache any time soon.

“I know people would like us to open the roads so everything can get back to normal,” Richmond said Saturday. “But these are not normal times.”

At a town hall meeting Thursday in Prince George, Richmond urged residents who evacuated to just stay put for the time being.