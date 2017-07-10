Motorist collides with cattle on Highway 20

This was the scene looking south toward Williams Lake around noon yesterday on Highway 97, where a helicopter was bucketing water onto a fire while motorists headed north. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake RCMP are reminding drivers to be cautious after an accident on Highway 20 early Sunday morning sent one person to hospital.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police received a report of an injury accident at 1:39 a.m. when a motorist, headed east, ran into a herd of cattle. Much of the area is under an evacuation order due to a fire in the Hanceville area.

Byron said police could not respond to the situation due to the volatile wildfire situation unfolding but somehow the BC Ambulance Service manged to get through and transport the injured to Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

“We had fires on both sides of the highway,” Byron said. “The road was in bad shape last night. I don’t know how they got through.”

He said the incident serves as a reminder that drivers need to pay attention and slow down as required due to reduced visibility throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin.

“People need to realize we have a very dynamic, fluid situation and slow down,” Byron said.

There are currently 14 RCMP check points in and around Williams Lake to deal with the wildfire situation.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) for the North District who is in Williams Lake this week to assist, said additional RCMP support has been sent to several Interior communities dealing with wildfires, including Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

Saunderson said the additional support will offer core policing and assist the BC Fire Service operations, providing safe evacuations, neighbourhood patrols in evacuated areas, traffic control, road safety and emergency response.

“Criminal activity will not be tolerated in any area,” she said.

For residents’ own safety, she is asking everyone to stay away from evacuated areas until they are notified it is safe to return.