Most schools in District 27 scheduled to open Sept. 5

All but four schools within School District 27 are scheduled to reopen for the 2017/18 school year Sept. 5.

Start dates at the western schools of Alexis Creek School, Anahim Lake School, Dog Creek School and Tatla Lake School will be delayed, and to be announced, as they are currently under an evacuation alert, according to the district’s 2017 Wildfire List of School Openings.

In an open letter to parents and guardians Wednesday, superintendent Mark Wintjes and secretary treasurer Kevin Futcher acknowledged this summer has been extremely difficult on local families and communities.

“The School District is also cognizant that students may be affected by the trauma of evacuation, loss of homes and the heightened anxiety in their families. Upon return to school, school staff will be available to assist any students affected through these emotions,” they stated. “To support B.C. residents who have been affected by the wildfires, Morneau Shepell has opened a 24/7 crisis line for anyone impacted to speak with a counsellor. This complementary offering is available province-wide outside of your individual Employee/Family Assistance Plan program (1-844-751-2133).

Wintjes and Futcher said in considering the opening of schools for student attendance, the safety of students and staff is paramount.

Schools will remain closed to students if the school is under evacuation order or alert; and school busses will not operate in, or through, areas that are under evacuation order or alert.

“Parents who choose to transport their child or children through evacuation alert areas to attend their school (that is not under alert) will be required to have a school principal approved safety plan in place for each child, prior to the child being allowed to attend classes.”

They said updates will be provided as evacuation orders and alerts are changed regarding school opening dates and school bus routes.