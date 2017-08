River Valley and most parks closed for recreational users due to wildfires

The majority of the parks in the Williams Lake area are unsafe, according to the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Due to extreme fire ratings and wildfires in the area, the entire River Valley area is now closed to all recreational users.

This includes the areas within city limits and all areas outside of city limits right to the Fraser River. The Cariboo Fire Centre is asking that no one enter this area under any circumstances.

In addition, all city parks and trails are closed for recreational purposes with the exception of Boitanio Park and Kiwanis Park.