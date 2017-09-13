More recreation sites and trails re-opened in Cariboo region

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations announced Wednesday some recreation sites west of the Fraser River have been re-opened, while others, such as the Big Lake Recreation site in Nemiah Valley (as seen here) remain closed. BC Recreation Sites and Trails photo

With the return of clear skies, but somewhat chilly temperatures, the ministry of forests announced Wednesday more recreation sites and trails are being re-opened in the Cariboo region, effective Sept. 13.

Some of the recreation sites and trails west of the Fraser River that are accessed by Highway 20 west of Williams Lake have been re-opened while many remain closed, including those within evacuation order or alert zones or within wildfire closure areas.

All sites and trails south of Highway 24 in the Interlakes area, as well as all recreations sites and trails within the declared title lands of the Xeni Gwet’in caretaker area also remain closed, the ministry noted.

Maintenance of these sites has not been possible for most of the summer due to the wildfire situation, a ministry spokeperson noted.

“Visitors to recreation sites and trails that are now open are advised to use caution and be aware of any damaged facilities, fallen trees or other potential safety hazards.”

The campfire ban remains in effect for the entire Cariboo Fire Centre.