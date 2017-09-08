More evacuation orders lifted for the Chilcotin

Cariboo Regional District and Yunesit’in and Tl’esquox Governments have lifted multiple evacuation alerts impacting the area. Cariboo Regional District image.

More evacuation alerts have been lifted for multiple areas in the Chilcotin.

On Friday afternoon the Cariboo Regional District, Yunesit’in Government and Tl’esqox First Nation lifted alerts for the following areas:

Highway 20 Corridor from Alexis Creek to the Fraser River, the Meldrum area and south of Highway 20 to Gang Ranch and east to the Fraser River.

Adjacent areas remain on evacuation order. The CRD’s searchable online map outlines current alerts and orders.

Anyone with questions for Emergency Support Services (ESS) is asked to please call 587-645-5185.

Residents are strongly encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or e-mail regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

For Cariboo Regional District information, please visit cariboord.ca or facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations or @CaribooRD 0r call the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977, which is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on week days and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. this weekend, Sept. 9 and 10.