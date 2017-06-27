Ministry striving to re-open Highway 20 late Friday

Work continues at the washout site west of the Sheep Creek Bridge on Highway 20 as seen here by a drone Sunday, June 25. Wayne Van Tamelen photo.

The Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure is striving to re-open Highway 20 by late Friday as crews continue to work 24/7 to repair a 150-metre washout west of the Sheep Creek Bridge that occurred on Monday, June 19.

“We continue to make progress, but could always use more dump trucks if anyone wants to go to work,” said Todd Hubner, regional manager of the MOTI Tuesday. “We’ve reached out to Quesnel and 100 Mile House.”

Initially repair work was hampered by a significant amount of high subsurface water at the site, but once it was under control, rebuilding the embankment became feasible, Hubner said, noting a large cross culvert that needed to be installed was going in Tuesday morning.

A service road has been put in place above the washout, but because it is on private land it cannot be used by the public at this point, Hubner explained.

“The landowner there has been very accommodating for us, recognizing how challenging the site is,” he added.

A geotechnical engineer revisited the site last Friday afternoon and all day Saturday to advise on how to handle the additional subsurface water.

“He stayed there as we continued to put in subsurface drains,” Hubner said.

Even if the road is not completely open by the time the Tl’etinqox riders arrive on Wednesday and the Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon Trip on Thursday, they will be able to cross through the repair site.

“We’ve got the road in such a condition that they are able to pass through and we’ve let them know that,” Hubner said.

Anyone interested in working with their truck at the site is asked to call Interior Roads at 250-392-6673.