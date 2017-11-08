Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

Witnesses at the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls are being supported by an extensive mental-health network.

Melodie Casella, a health manager who is working with the inquiry, says potential witnesses have access to counselling and other supports long before they speak.

Support workers, clad in purple T-shirts, sit in the audience during the hearings to help anyone overwhelmed by sometimes searing testimony.

Casella, who has herself lost a family member to murder, says witnesses have told her that relating their stories goes a long way toward helping get past their trauma.

The inquiry is in the second of three days in Edmonton.

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm
Next story
B.C. Hydro rate freeze promised for 2018

Just Posted

Remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice on Nov. 11 this year

Indoor ceremonies start at 10 a.m. at the Gibralter Room and 10:45 a.m. at the cenotaph

Regional museum options to be investigated

City council hopes to meet with other levels of government to pursue developing a regional museum

Williams Lake director of municipal receives earns PWABC award

The Public Works Association of B.C.’s presents Gary Muraca with 2017 Manager of the Year Award

Silent no more

The first ever Breaking the Silence conference took place in Williams Lake this weekend

Chilcotin nurse heading to Bangladesh with Red Cross

Patrice Gordon anxious to join the mobile clinic team she will be heading up to aid with the refugee crisis

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

Province to freeze BC Hydro rates

Rate freeze set to provide time to undertake a comprehensive review of the crown corporation

B.C. outreach group partners with app developer to improve safety of sex workers

An Okanagan non-profit is hoping location tracking will help

Hitchhiker cuffed after escaping police and holding driver at gunpoint

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

VIDEO: #280characters comes to Twitter

Social media site says it expects most users to stick to short tweets

Witness in Victoria court case admits to previous killings

The man was a paid agent of the RCMP, who say they had no evidence to back up the confessions

Most Read