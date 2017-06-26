Manslaughter trial in Williams Lake adjourned due to accused’s medical condition

A manslaughter trial in Williams Lake Supreme Court was adjourned Thursday due to the medical condition of the accused. Tribune file photo.

A manslaughter trial being heard in Williams Lake Supreme Court was adjourned last Thursday due to the medical condition of the accused.

On Thursday, June 22 Supreme Court Justice Marguerite Church adjourned the trial of Guy Smith who is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of interfering with a dead body in relation to the death of Gary Price in Likely four years ago.

Crown Counsel’s Joseph Temple and Alexandra Pace said Monday morning the court will resume Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. as the judge anticipates hearing more from Smith’s counsel on Smith’s medical condition and whether he can continue with the trial at this point.

The trial is scheduled to last until July 28, 2017.

On Monday afternoon, Supreme Court Justice Marguerite Church instructed the B.C. Sheriff Services to bring Smith from Prince George Regional Correctional Centre back to Williams Lake for the trial to resume Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Smith will return to Prince George on Wednesday evening so he can attend a scheduled doctor’s appointment on Thursday morning.