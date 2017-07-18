Low winds good for wildfires near Williams Lake

Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Melinda Paplawski said low winds are good for stopping fire spreads but bad for smoke.

The Cariboo region is looking at another day of light winds, said Cariboo fire information officer Melinda Paplawski Tuesday.

“That’s good news for fire spreads but bad news in the sense it keeps all the smoke down low so it makes a lot of our air operations more difficult,” she told the Tribune. “We are not expecting any really intense fire activity today because we don’t have any wind.”

White Lake fire

The White Lake fire is now an estimated 12,000 ha. However, Paplawski said that is not because of “huge” growth, it just means the CFC has had a better look at it to measure it more accurately.

It remains 10 per cent contained and is still seven kilometres from Williams Lake.

As of Tuesday, 103 firefighters, six pieces of heavy equipment, along with air support, line locators and support staff are attacking the fire.

Cooler temperatures and increased humidity during the last two nights has decreased overnight behaviour of the fire, she added.

“The plan for today is to put some good guards in and do a little bit of burning on it to hopefully calm it down a bit,” Paplawski said.

Spokin Lake Road fire

While the Spokin Lake Road fire was 75 per cent contained and about 460 ha early Saturday, it grew because of the wind activity to 2,500 ha and is now 10 per cent contained.

There are presently 92 firefighters and 26 pieces of heavy equipment as well as air support, line locators, fallers and other support on that fire, Paplawski added.

“We’re working on that one today and trying to put more guard in and get a handle on it.”

Soda Creek fire

Eight contractors and seven pieces of heavy equipment are on the Soda Creek fire Tuesday after safety concerns and allotment of resources meant there was no attack on the fire Monday.

“It was on operational decision,” said Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Melinda Paplawski of the fact no resources were on the fire. “But they will be out there today and crews from CN have been out there the whole time. There are some concerns about a railway trestle in the area, but it’s not like it is in immediate danger.”

The fire is located 17 kilometres northwest of the Williams Lake Airport and is presently 280 ha.

Wildwood fire

The Wildwood Fire is now merged with two other fires and is estimated to be 13,000 ha. It is 20 per cent contained.

“We have 231 firefighters, 30 pieces of heavy equipment, air support, line locators and other support staff on it,” Paplawski said. “We are going to continue to work on building guard. We’ve got lots of personnel and equipment out there.”