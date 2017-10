Williams Lake Fire Department is looking for new recruits

Williams Lake firefighters conduct live fire training Tuesday evening in front of the fire hall as part of their regular Tuesday night practice. Angie Mindus photo

Flames shot up out of the darkness Tuesday evening in front of the Williams Lake Fire Hall on Hodgson Road.

Unlike the summer’s wildfires, however, this blaze was a controlled live fire exercise as part of the department’s regular Tuesday night training.

If you think you have what it takes to be a member of the Williams Lake Fire Department, visit the fire hall this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. where an open house will be taking place for new recruits.