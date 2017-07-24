Light winds a plus for Cariboo wildfires

Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Melinda Pawplawski said light winds forecasted for the next few days will work in favour of the wildfire fight.

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. The White Lake wildfire as seen from the Soda Creek Road on Saturday, July 15 continues to be an estimated 8,170 ha. as of July 24 and is still burning approximately seven kilometres north of Williams Lake.

It is hoped light winds forecasted for the next few days will ease the wildfire situation in the Williams Lake area, said Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Melinda Paplawski Monday.

“We had winds yesterday morning, but we definitely did not see gusts up to 40 km/h here at the airport,” she told the Tribune. “With light winds we are not going to see a wind-driven fire. We certainly know that we have the fuel, and it can move through the fuel, but without the wind it’s not going to move quickly.”

Because of the light winds, however, people can expect to see more smoke sticking around, she added.

Wildwood Williams Lake Airport wildfire

Estimated to be 13,215 ha, the Wildwood Williams Lake Airport wildfire has 229 firefighters and 47 pieces of heavy equipment working on it today (Monday), with air support, line locators and support staff assisting the firefighters.

“They are doing a lot of work on the north side and the east side and doing some more cleanup on the west side,” Paplawski said, noting they are also monitoring it to see if there are any flare-ups, especially as the temperatures increase during the week as forecasted. “They will be watching for anything to pop up in areas that did not burn completely.”

Spokin Lake Road wildfire – controlled burnoff planned for Monday

Structural protection continues at the Spokin Lake Road wildfire which is still estimated to be about 2,650 ha.

There are also spot attacks on hot areas, as well as the ongoing construction of a cat line and guard. There are 118 firefighters, 25 pieces of heavy equipment, air support, line locators, DTA fallerss and support staff working on the fire.

There will be a controlled burnoff on the south east side of the Spokin Lake fire Monday to create a clear and safe perimeter where ground crews can work, said fire information officer Lindsay Marks.

“The controlled burn will cover about 300 hectares southeast of Spokin Lake and will increase the amount of smoke in the area,” Marks said. “The burnoff will be supported by air craft, equipment and personnel during the operation.”

White Lake wildfire

The White Lake wildfire is still burning an estimated seven kilometres north of Williams Lake and is about 8,1070 ha.

There are 152 firefighters and 28 pieces of equipment, along with air support and other support staff tackling the fire.

Chezacut wildfire

As of Monday, July 24 the 10,194.0 hectares (estimated) fire at Chezacut is now 40 per cent contained.

“Crews worked hard yesterday and made great advances on the southeast corner of the fire. They were also hot spotting on the north east and reinforcing guard on the north side,” the BC Wildfire Service noted in its update Monday.

There were, however, no details on numbers of firefighters or equipment being used.

Hanceville-Riske Creek wildfire

Estimated at 131,958 hectares the Hanceville-Riske Creek fire is 45 per cent contained as of Monday.

Crews are concentrating on securing the southeast corner of the fire in anticipation of west winds this week. Good progress was made Sunday with direct attack on the southwest edge of the fire and establishing a contingency guard.

Crews are striving to protect the unburned meadows and grasslands around Bald Mountain by tying guard into existing roads. There are 145 firefighters and 14 helicopters on the fire with heavy equipment support as well.

Kleena Kleene wildfire

As of Monday the Kleena Kleene fire, estimated to be 5,130 ha is 50 per cent contained.

Crews made solid progress Sunday and work continues to build a dozer guard at the head of the Colwell Lake fire, southwest of the Kleena Kleene fire, which is 30 per cent contained. There are no details on resources being used.