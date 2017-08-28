Legion fight night delivers morale boost

David Brideau, veterans liaison officer for Legion Branch 139, Legion Branch 139 president Gord Keener and Cpl. Bill Sheridan, commanding officer of the Royal Canadian Army cadets of Williams Lake, organized a night out for members of the Canadian Armed Forces stationed in Williams Lake. Angie Mindus photo

Legion members delivered a knock out Saturday night.

“You guys should be proud of yourselves. Good job, Good job,” said Bonnie O’Neill, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 service officer and zone commander for the Cariboo Zone Monday, patting volunteers on the back who organized a night out for members of the Canadian Armed Forces to watch the Mayweather vs McGregor fight Aug. 26.

“It turned out wonderful.”

Canadian Armed Forces members have been stationed in Williams Lake for almost two months now, and more recently Riske Creek, to assist with the wildfire emergency and Veteran Liaison Officer for Branch 139 David Brideau said he knows it’s hard to be away from home for months at a time.

”I wanted to do something to give them a night out but above everything, we also wanted to show our thanks to them. This was an extended thank you for doing what they are doing here for our town and our community,” Brideau said.

Brideau teamed up with Cpl. Bill Sheridan, commanding officer of the Royal Canadian Army cadets in Williams Lake, to organize the event, where more than 75 members filled the legion for appies and soft drinks while watching the highly anticipated fight.

“It was nice to be able to do that,” said Brideau, noting that members cannot consume alcohol on duty.

Sheridan added he felt the evening was a great morale booster for the hardworking unit.

“It was quite well-received, from the highest ranking officer to the youngest private. They all seemed pretty happy when they left,” said Sheridan.

O’Neill said the event was an opportunity to show appreciation for the soldiers serving in Canada.

“We had a chance to thank them on home soil and that’s wonderful. We don’t often get a chance to do that. They are usually serving our country abroad.”