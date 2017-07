This is all that remains of the historic Lee’s Corner after a wildfire ripped through the area.

Angie Mindus

Staff Writer

At least two First Nations communities have been evacuated to Alexis Creek and Williams Lake.

It is also feared homes were lost at Sugar Cane and 150 Mile, though no official word on that yet.

Residents near and far are sharing their sadness over the loss of the historic café, which came to be during the days of the gold rush and early ranching era in the Chilcotin.