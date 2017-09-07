Lakecity resident David Jeff still missing

RCMP photo. Williams Lake resident David Jeff who was reported missing by the RCMP on Aug. 14 and was last seen on Aug. 4 in Kamloops has still not been located.

Williams Lake resident David Jeff was last seen in Kamloops on Aug. 4 where he evacuated from Williams Lake

One of Williams Lake’s most visible and vulnerable residents went missing while evacuated and has not been located.

David Michael Jeff, 67, was among the residents of Williams Lake who were evacuated on Saturday July 15, and was last seen in Kamloops on Aug. 4, the Williams Lake RCMP said in a missing person report issued on Aug. 14.

Canadian Mental Health Association homelessness worker Wayne Lucier told the Tribune he has travelled to Kamloops, Prince George and Quesnel spendind hours looking for Jeff and handing out posters.

Lucier said he knows that several police officers from Williams Lake have also looked for Jeff in Kamloops and in Kelowna.

“There are some lookalikes of David’s out there so that complicates things,” Lucier added.

Jeff does not have a bank account or access to his income while he is away from Williams Lake so that is a big worry, Lucier said. “I know that David will be fine as long as it is warm outside though.”

Jeff is described as Aboriginal, standing five feet and five inches tall, weighing 146 pounds, with grey shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

He was often seen enjoying hockey games at the Cariboo Memorial Complex in Williams Lake or visiting in Boitanio Park.

Anyone who has seen Jeff or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.