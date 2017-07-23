Kornak and Hamm’s Pharmacy open for business in Williams Lake

Cathie Hamm, owner of Kornak and Hamm’s Pharmacy, is preparing for the time when residents are allowed back to their homes in Williams Lake. The pharmacy is also currently open for those still in the city in need of prescriptions. (Photo submitted)

With a vested interest in helping get Williams Lake residents back on their feet upon a return to the lakecity, Kornak and Hamm’s Pharmacy owner Cathie Hamm is preparing for what’s to come while also helping those still in the city.

“We opened up yesterday (Saturday) morning,” Hamm told the Tribune as medical services are among one of the top priorities once residents are allowed home.

“(Dr.) Paul Magnuson was getting a team together and asked if I was interested and I very much wanted to come back to help out to do what I could.”

Hamm had been evacuated to Kelowna with her family, three dogs and three cats.

“We’re a small medical pharmacy, but right now we’re filling emergency prescriptions through the College of Pharmacists, which is the governing body that allows us to give prescriptions and medications to help people get what they need.”

Through the College of Pharmacists, Hamm said she’s able to access customers’ provincial files in order to provide essential services.

“There are people who were left behind for whatever reason who didn’t go so I’m helping them as much as I can,” she said.

While she said things have been slow so far, she noted the emergency room at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is expected to open tomorrow.

“There’s not a huge demand just yet but we’re anticipating more next week if people get back into town and hear that we’re open,” she said.

Getting medical supplies has also been a challenge as the pharmacy’s courier, DHL, hasn’t been able to bring supplies to Williams Lake.

“I had a friend of mine who went up to Prince George and picked up medications, then on Friday I picked up a bunch of stuff delivered to Kamloops and brought it up with me,” Hamm said.

“If I really start needing things my plan is to get things shipped to Kamloops.”

For those in need of prescription medication Kornak and Hamm’s is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. indefinitely until a full return to Williams Lake occurs, when normal business hours will be resumed.

For more information contact Hamm at 250-398-8177.