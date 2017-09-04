Kamloops Fire Centre updates Elephant Hill wildfire restrictions on Crown land

Restrictions remain in place until the end of October unless lifted earlier

The Kamloops Fire Centre updated restrictions for all Crown land in the vicinity of the Elephant Hill wildfire Sunday. The restrictions will remain in force until noon on Oct. 31 or until the order is rescinded.

The Elephant Hill fire restrictions reach the Horse Lake Road and include Sheridan Lake and Green Lake entirely.

As the Elephant Hill wildfire continues to be active with ongoing fire suppression efforts, the BC Wildfire Service asks the public to abide by the order so that fire suppression operations are not impeded and can be done safely and effectively, said Noelle Kekula, Kamloops Fire Centre information officer.

There are ongoing patrols by the RCMP and B.C. Conservation Officer Service within the restricted area to ensure that the public remains clear of this area for their safety as well as crews continuing with their suppression efforts.

“Public and fire personnel safety remains the number one priority of the BC Wildfire Service,” Kekula said.

The order applies to all Crown land within the geographic boundaries as outlined on the map which is available online at: http://ow.ly/qhPM30eSPFF

Area restrictions are put in place to help protect public safety and allow fire suppression efforts to continue efficiently. Under this order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the Elephant Hill wildfire restricted area without prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person:

Enters the area only in the course of:

1. travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order;

2. travelling to or from leased property for the purpose of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property not under an evacuation order;

3. using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

4. travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

5. travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;

6. engaging and/or participating in a commercial activity within the regular course of the person’s business or employment on private or leased lands; and

7. engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on private or leased property.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

You can also follow the latest wildfire news:

* On Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

* On Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo

Contact: Noelle Kekula, Fire Information Officer, BC Wildfire Service, Kamloops Fire Centre 250-319-4815

