John Horgan to meet with Prime Minister Trudeau in Ottawa

He will be discussing BC wildfires, softwood lumber and the ongoing opioid crisis with officials.

NDP leader John Horgan is surrounded by 40 elected members at they took their oaths of office as MLAs June 7. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Premier John Horgan is hitting the road this week to talk with leaders in Ottawa and Washington, D.C., about issues near and dear to many British Columbians.

He will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing wildfire situation and the state of emergency in the province, as well as softwood lumber negotiations and the opioid crisis.

“Working with our federal counterparts, we’ll find solutions to the urgent problems facing British Columbians,” Horgan said. “And we will make sure that the services people count on like childcare, affordable housing, and public infrastructure are also a priority in these discussions.”

Then he will travel to the District of Columbia for meetings with key trade officials on the softwood lumber dispute.

“Whether it’s in Victoria, Ottawa or Washington, British Columbians can count on us to work hard every day to get results for people. We’ll stand up for B.C.’s interests, fight for B.C. jobs, and work with our federal partners to deliver better services for people.”

