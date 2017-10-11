It has been two months since David Jeff was last seen in Kamloops on Aug. 4

The Williams Lake RCMP are hoping to speak with the person who provided transportation for David Jeff during the wildfire evacuation.

David Jeff, 67, seen here in September 2016 at Boitanio Park, is still reported missing. Angie Mindus photo

It has been two months since 67-year-old David Jeff of Williams Lake was reported missing and there is no new information about his whereabouts.

On Aug. 11, the Williams Lake RCMP put out a missing person report saying Jeff was last seen in Kamloops on Aug. 4.

Last week the RCMP put out a second press release asking for information from the public about his whereabouts.

They specifically want to speak with the person who provided Jeff with transportation during the evacuation from Williams Lake on July 15.

Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation Chief Ervin Charleyboy told the Tribune Tuesday that Jeff is originally from his community.

“We grew up together and attended St. Joseph Mission Residential School when we were kids,” Charleyboy said. “He was living on the streets in Williams Lake for a long time and the last time I saw him was before the fires. I’ve let the Red Cross know he’s missing too.”

Jeff has always been single and has never had children, Charleyboy added.

”I’d sure like to know where he went,” he said. “I was in Kamloops and went to Mission Flats and looked for him, but there was no David Jeff.”

During the Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner last Friday, several people said they had not heard any new information about Jeff.

“We are all worried,” said Alexander Courterielle. “I really miss him.”

Wayne Lucier, a homelessness outreach worker with the Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch in Williams Lake has travelled to Kamloops, Prince George and Quesnel to search for Jeff as well.

“We share the same birthday — October 15,” Lucier said.

Lucier looks after Jeff’s pension and said Jeff has not been able to access his money while away from Williams Lake.

“I know David is fine sleeping outside until it gets cold because he’s very street-wise,” Lucier said. “Hopefully when it gets cold he’ll try and access a shelter.”

Jeff is described as five feet and five inches tall, weighing 146 pounds, with brown eyes and grey shoulder length hair.

Kamloops RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jodi Shelkie confirmed Tuesday the police have no new information on Jeff as well.