Interior Health announces the return of some outpatient health care services

While not yet fully functional the emergency department and various outpatient services are now available at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Martin Vandale (left) and Brian Meldrum (right) help Charlene Smythe load up snacks and bottles of water for Cariboo Memorial Hospital at the city’s disaster relief donation centre located in the former Lake City Ford building on Oliver Street. Smythe is the hospital’s social worker and says that drinking water machine is broken and it is nice to have snacks on hand for people who come to the emergency department. “For people impacted with medical issues it is nice to have something there for them. It is wonderful to have the donation centre.” While the hopital is not yet completely up and running after the recent wildfire evacuation the emergency department and some outpatient services are now available. Gaeil Farrar photo

Interior Health reports that more health care services are now available in Williams Lake as the city continues to rebuild services after the recent wildfire evacuation.

Ambulatory Care Nurse Clinic: The clinic is now open at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) for regular hours of operation – Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients can call the hospital switchboard at 250-392-4411 to schedule their appointments.

The range of normal services will be available including: blood transfusions, IV infusions, medication injections, phlebotomies, ECG/stress testing and dressing changes. Chemotherapy services will not be available at this time – clients will continue to have access to this service in alternate locations.

Home Health and Home Support: To access Home Health Nursing services or the Wound Care Clinic, please call 250-305-4071. To access Home Support services please call 250-302-3256. Or, visit these teams on the third floor at CMH.

Mental Health Substance Use (MHSU): Services are available. To access services, visit the Williams Lake Mental Health Centre at (487 Borland St.) or call 250-392-1483. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For urgent issues, MHSU clients should call 250-305-8496 to speak to a MHSU nurse or visit the emergency department.

Public Health: Regular services are available at the Williams Lake Health Centre (540 Borland St.). Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can call the health centre at 250-302-5000 for more information.

Diagnostic Imaging: CT and ultrasound testing is now available at CMH. Patients will be contacted directly for their appointments.

Specialist Physician Clinics: The specialist physician clinics on the fourth floor at CMH are open. Patients will be contacted to arrange for an appointment.

Endoscopies (scopes): Endoscopy procedures resume today at CMH. Patients will be contacted directly regarding upcoming procedures. Procedures that require follow-up inpatient care will not resume due to the remaining evacuation alert for the community.

Please Note: While the evacuation order has been lifted, an evacuation alert remains in place and air quality within the region continues to fluctuate due to wildfire activity. Poor air quality can be harmful to health, especially for children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions.

Other IH services currently available:

Emergency Department: The CMH emergency department is open for 24/7 urgent patient care.

Outpatient lab, X-ray and Cardiac: Services are available at CMH.

Ongoing planning:

Other hospital services (including acute inpatient beds, scheduled surgeries including daycare procedures, and oncology) remain closed at this time. Individuals requiring ongoing hospital-based care may be transferred to alternate facilities. Maternity patients may still need to be redirected or transferred to alternate facilities for their deliveries until the maternity unit re-opens.

IH continues planning for the staged return of other regular services at CMH. Residents and assisted living clients remain in alternate locations due to the ongoing evacuation alert, but planning continues regarding the return to IH’s residential care facility Deni House and residents and assisted living clients to IH’s contracted partner site, Williams Lake Seniors Village.

Decisions regarding these vulnerable individuals as well as services for oncology (chemotherapy) and renal patients will be based on the lifting of any remaining alerts, local air quality, and wildfire activity in the region.

CMH was closed on July 15 due to an evacuation order related to local wildfire activity. IH had evacuated acute care patients from CMH, residents from Deni House, and residents and assisted living clients from Williams Lake Seniors Village the previous week as a precautionary measure. IH Home Health and Home Support teams supported the relocation of frail and elderly home health clients to the Prince George region or home with family members.

IH will continue to update residents on the status of facilities and health services in Williams Lake. Please visit our Major Events page on the IH website for updates and further information related to the current wildfire situation.

Interior Health appreciates the public’s understanding and patience as we work to restore local health services during this challenging time.

