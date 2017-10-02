Inspection of Highway 20 bridge underway

Engineers from COWI are in Williams Lake assessing the overpass on Highway 20 just west of Mackenzie Avenue.
Crews on site from COWI – formerly Buckland and Taylor – said Monday they are doing a bridge inspection for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
A ministry spokeperson said the inspection is routine and done on all bridges on a regular basis as part of the ministry’s protocol.
With it being Oct. 2, motorists are also reminded the Shift into Winter campaign began in B.C. yesterday.
Highways in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region are designated as winter tire zones for passenger vehicles or for commercial trucks to carry chains.