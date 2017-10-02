Inspection of Highway 20 bridge underway

An engineering firm is in Williams Lake Monday to inspect the overpass on Highway 20 just west of Mackenzie Avenue.

Crews on site from COWI – formerly Buckland and Taylor – said Monday they are doing a bridge inspection for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

A ministry spokeperson said the inspection is routine and done on all bridges on a regular basis as part of the ministry’s protocol.

With it being Oct. 2, motorists are also reminded the Shift into Winter campaign began in B.C. yesterday.

Highways in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region are designated as winter tire zones for passenger vehicles or for commercial trucks to carry chains.