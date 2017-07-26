Incoming weather to cause increase in fire behaviour

After several days of favourable weather for firefighting, weather conditions are worsening.

The White Lake wildfire as seen from the Soda Creek Road earlier this month. Fire officials say weather conditions will continue to be a challenge in the days ahead. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

After several days of favourable weather for firefighting, weather conditions are worsening in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

An increase in fire behaviour and wildfire growth is expected, said Natasha Broznitsky, fire information officer with the CFC.

Winds are anticipated to pick up the afternoon of July 26 and are forecasted to reach 25 km/h from the southeast, with gusts up to 40km/h. Winds are expected to shift later in the day to 20 km/h, with gusts to 40km/h from the northwest and persisting until midnight.

There is also a chance of lightning throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, which could start new wildfires. Winds associated with lightning storms will be gusty and their direction will be unpredictable. No significant amount of rain is expected. Winds will pick up again tomorrow and the risk of lightning will continue through Thursday, July 27.

The major wildfires burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre, with the exception of the Gustafsen fire, are classified as “out of control.”

Large areas of these fires are uncontained and their perimeters will grow with the winds that are expected. The containment percentages are likely to decrease as these fires spread. It is also possible that some containment lines may be breached if the winds are significant enough to push the fires into unburned fuel across these lines or create new spot fires outside of the main fire areas.

Evacuation alerts and evacuation orders are reviewed on a daily basis by the BC Wildfire Service and local governments.

* To keep up-to-date on evacuation alerts and orders from the Cariboo Regional District, please visit: http://cariboord.ca/

* To keep up-to-date on evacuation alerts and orders from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, please visit: http://tnrd.ca/

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

You can follow the latest wildfire news on:

* Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

* Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo