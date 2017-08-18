Hospital resuming services in phased approach

The maternity and dialysis units re-opened Friday at Cariboo Memorial Hospital and patients will be advised when other services have been brought back.

Interior Health says services are being resumed at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake in a staged approach with the maternity and dialysis units in place Friday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

With the evacuation alert rescinded for Williams Lake Cariboo Memorial Hospital is beginning to phase in services.

As of Friday, Aug. 18 maternity services are in full operations, the dialysis unit is open, and planning continues to bring back other services such as oncology, inpatient, and surgical services.

Residents in Williams Lake are advised of the following updates to services at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH):

Maternity patients should consult with their family physician regarding their labour and deliveries or can contact the maternity unit directly at 250-302-3240.

Renal patients will be contacted directly regarding their appointments.

In addition to hospital services, IH continues to work with Northern Health on the repatriation of approximately 240 healthcare clients.

Fifty-four assisted living and home health clients returned home to Williams Lake on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The staged return of residential clients to Deni House and Williams Lake Seniors Village and hospital patients began Friday and will continue through the weekend and into next week.

The majority of these clients/patients were relocated to facilities in Northern Health in early July when Williams Lake was placed on evacuation alert.

IH is contacting families of clients to inform them of the staged returns of their loved ones.

Interior Health said it appreciates the understanding and support of clients, patients and families, as well as physicians and staff, over the past weeks; and would also like to thank Northern Health for their significant assistance and effort.