The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Dept. recently rescued a deer from inside an empty well after receiving a call from a local resident. Horsefly Volunteer Fire Dept. photo

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department rescues deer

With a backhoe and a rope, members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department freed a deer from inside an empty well.

Thanks to the quick action of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department a deer is roaming free once again.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 the fire department responded to a call that a deer had fallen through the cover on top of an empty well, said Julie Caron, a member of the fire department.

“Someone’s dog alerted them that there was something weird going on and they went over and checked it out and contacted us,” Caron said.

Caron along with three other members of the fire department responded, along with help from community members Mel Richtor and Chris Valburg.

“We were able to rope her and someone brought the backhoe in and lifted her up,” Caron said. “We got the rope off of her and off she went.”

A new cover is being put on the empty well now for safety reasons.

