Williams Lake residents are getting used to expecting the unexpected.

So, when a trio of yearlings escaped their pen at the Stampede Grounds Tuesday afternoon and ran through city traffic, past Boitanio Park and into residential areas no one seemed too rattled, least of all Debbie Larose.

Larose happened to be riding one of her horses at the Stampede Grounds when she noticed the animals were loose at about 4:30 p.m.

She quickly put away the horse she was riding and grabbed her trusty cow horse and tried to round the animals up, but they escaped up the hill toward Save On Foods.

Larose gave chase, as did Adanna Nustad who was down at the grounds looking after her horse and set off on foot to assist.

Wilf Goerwell was drive on Pigeon Ave. when he saw Larose on horseback galloping through the streets.

Thinking quickly, Goerwell blocked the parking lot exit at the Sacred Heart Church with his truck and helped Larose contain the animals.

“The horse and rider are the real heroes here. They stopped them,” said Goerwell. “I’m just standing back and being a human fence.”

Several RCMP officers were also on scene assisting with the round up.

In all, as many as a dozen cattle had escaped the grounds due to an unsecured gate.

Rider Debbie Larose helps to round up three yearlings that escaped their pens at the Stampede Grounds.

Debbie Larose keeps control of the situation.