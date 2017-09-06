Highway 97 improvement work underway in Williams Lake

Construction also continues on several city streets in Williams Lake

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Peterson Bros. flagger Jason Henderson controls traffic Wednesday morning as construction is underway on Broadway Avenue North in Williams Lake. Drivers and pedestrians are advised that in the coming weeks they may encounter brief delays on several streets.

More change is coming for Williams Lake.

This time, the disruption is going to come in the form of construction on Highway 97 north where the long-expected Carson Drive and Toop Road intersection improvement project is getting underway.

Unfortunately, part of that change is coming at the expense of several established boulevard trees that are being removed to make way for the highway improvement.

According the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure website, the project involves four-laning 1.5 km of Highway 97 and intersection improvements at Carson Drive and Toop Road as well as improvements to the McKinnon Road, 11th Avenue North and Broadway Avenue North city road connections to Highway 97.

“Carson Drive to Toop Road is mainly commercial-use and includes hotels, automobile sales, and machinery sales,” states the transportation ministry. “Carson Drive is the lone signal along the segment. All other accesses are regulated by stop signs along the side streets. Carson Drive, 11th Avenue North and Toop Road link schools, the hospital, and downtown Williams Lake.”

Motorists are also reminded that with school in session, the 30 kilometre an hour speed limit is in effect between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in all school zones.