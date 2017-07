A view of the fire from Highway 97 around the 105 mile area at roughly 4:00 p.m. today. Highway 97 is now closed. Max Winkelman photo.

Highway 97 is now closed in both directions 2 km north of 100 Mile House to 17 km north of Lac la Hache because of the rapidly growing forest fire north of 100 Mile House.

Highway 20 is now closed 14 km east of Alexis Creek at Anahim Flat Reserve to 30 km east of Alexis Creek at the top of Lees Hill due to a forest fire.

According to Drive BC there are no detours available with no estimated time of re-opening.

Updates to come