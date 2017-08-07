Highway 24 closed at Forest Grove due to a motor vehicle incident

People heading north to Williams Lake from Kamloops or other areas in southern B.C. may have some difficulty getting here tonight.

According to Drive B.C. Highway 24 is closed in both directions five kilometres west of the junction with Highway 5 North, in Little Fort because of vehicle incident. No detour available. Assessment in progress. The next update is at 10:30 p.m. Updated on Mon. Aug 7 at 7:49 pm PDT. (ID# 249873)

Highway 97 is also closed at the Junction of Hwy 99 and Hwy 97 in both directions, to Clinton, because of forest fire activity. The listed alternate route is: Hwy 1, Hwy 5, and Hwy 24. The next update is scheduled for noon, Tuesday August 8. Updated on Monday, Aug 7 at 5:58 pm PDT. (ID# 249809)

Highway 97 Southbound is closed at the junction of Hwy 97 and Hwy 24 because of forest fire. Northbound remains open to support the egress of 83 Mile House, 70 Mile House and Clinton. Alternate route: Hwy 24, Hwy 5 and Hwy 1. Next update at Noon, Tuesday August 8. Updated on Mon Aug 7 at 5:58 pm PDT. (ID# 249786)

For complete details check with drivebc.ca/mobile/events/index.html