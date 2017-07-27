Highway 20 to remain closed until wildfires settle down, transportation ministry said Thursday

While the evacuation order was lifted in Williams Lake Thursday for the city and some surrounding areas, Highway 20 remains closed to west-bound traffic.

Speaking from his Quesnel office Thursday afternoon Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure regional manager Todd Hubner said Highway 20 will continue to be closed until the fire behaviour in the area settles down.

“Use of Highway 20 will still be controlled,” Hubner said. “We are allowing individuals to go to Williams Lake and to Bella Coola for essential services and emergency response, but are restricting other uses for the public’s own safety.”

In areas like Riske Creek and Kleena Kleene, the wildfires went right over the highway, he added, noting the situation changes day by day and sometimes even by the hour.

He said the biggest challenges through the wildfires has been managing public expectations and ensuring appropriate essential services are getting through.

“Collectively it’s been a good exercise,” Hubner said. “None of this stuff is written down anywhere so it’s been a learning experience and something to see it all come together.”

During the wildfires the ministry has worked with the RCMP, the Military, Interior Roads and Emcon Services.

“Interior Roads provided us with materials and staff and done its part to ensure the roads are being graded and controlled for dust,” he added.

In June when Highway 20 washed out west of the Sheep Creek Bridge a detour was put in place using roads in the Meldrum Creek area that have now been closed because of the Hanceville-Riske Creek fire.

With Highway 97 now open, Drive BC is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic volume and delays southbound from Prince George to Cache Creek.