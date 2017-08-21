Highway 20 remains closed near Kleena Kleene fire

A stretch of Highway 20 remains closed in both directions between the Tatlayoko Road to 50 kilometres west of Kleena Kleene due to wildfires.

As of Monday, Aug. 21 the Kleena Kleene fire — now including the Colwell Lake and Precipice fires — measures approximately 22,427 hectares.

Protection of life, property and the highway corridor continues to be the number one priority of fire crews, the Cariboo Fire Centre noted in its latest update.

At the Kleena Kleene fire, crews continue to lay hose and work on mop up, while contingency guard preparation is also ongoing as well as danger tree assessment and falling. With the Colwell fire, crews are performing direct attack and continuing to establish guards.

The evacuation order for the Kleena Kleene and Tatla Lake areas that went into effect Friday evening remain in place.