Highway 20 closed westbound near Kleena Kleene due to wildfires

Highway 20 has been closed near Kleena Kleene while the local area remains under evacuation order due to wildfires. Cariboo Regional District image.

Highway 20 is closed westbound at the intersection of Dowling Road at Kleena Kleene, 240 kilometres west of Williams Lake due to wildfires, according to Drive BC.

Eastbound remains open to support the egress of communities along the Highway 20 corridor and there is no alternate route.

The highway is also closed east bound at the intersection of Highway 20 and Corbould Drive at the Tweedsmuir Lodge turnoff 59.5 km east of Bella Coola, also because of wildfires.There is also no alternate route.

Drive BC notes the next updates will be provided at 12:00 noon on Sunday, August 13.

An evacuation order was issued Thursday, Aug. 10 for Anahim Lake, Charlotte Lake and Nimpo Lake.