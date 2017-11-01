Update: Williams Lake RCMP clear the scene at 150 Mile House incident

Update:
11:47 a.m.
Williams Lake RCMP are reporting a peaceful end to a difficult situation Wednesday morning involving a man threatening self harm.
Staff. Sgt Del Byron said police were called to the scene at 8:48 a.m. after a they received a report of a person who had threatened potential self harm to a family member and then fled into the bushes near a residence.
Byron said several members responded, including the Police Dog Services. The man was located at approximately 10:45 a.m. and taken to hospital.
The incident is not considered a criminal matter, he said.
Update:
10:45 a.m.
The 150 Mile elementary school is not impacted by the ongoing police investigation which appears to be focused on Ferguson Road.
Currently the transfer station, located on the Horsefly/Likely Road, is closed to the public. Traffic on the road is not impacted.
9:53 a.m.
Police are remaining tight-lipped regarding a heavy police presence in the 150 Mile House area Wednesday morning.
Motorists have reported to the Tribune seeing nine police cars rushing south on Highway 97 at about 9:30 a.m.
The Tribune is following this story and will share more details as we have it.