Update: Williams Lake RCMP clear the scene at 150 Mile House incident

Staff Sgt. Del Byron reports peaceful end to call of man in distress

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP responded to an incident Wednesday morning in the 150 Mile House area following a report of a man in medical distress. The CRD transfer station was closed intermittently as police dealt with the situation. Angie Mindus photo

Update:

11:47 a.m.

Williams Lake RCMP are reporting a peaceful end to a difficult situation Wednesday morning involving a man threatening self harm.

Staff. Sgt Del Byron said police were called to the scene at 8:48 a.m. after a they received a report of a person who had threatened potential self harm to a family member and then fled into the bushes near a residence.

Byron said several members responded, including the Police Dog Services. The man was located at approximately 10:45 a.m. and taken to hospital.

The incident is not considered a criminal matter, he said.

Update:

10:45 a.m.

The 150 Mile elementary school is not impacted by the ongoing police investigation which appears to be focused on Ferguson Road.

Currently the transfer station, located on the Horsefly/Likely Road, is closed to the public. Traffic on the road is not impacted.

9:53 a.m.

Police are remaining tight-lipped regarding a heavy police presence in the 150 Mile House area Wednesday morning.

Motorists have reported to the Tribune seeing nine police cars rushing south on Highway 97 at about 9:30 a.m.

The Tribune is following this story and will share more details as we have it.