Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

A hacker is trying to extort a $30,000 ransom from the University of the Fraser Valley by claiming to hold students’ personal information hostage.

On Monday morning, an email was sent to dozens of students containing the personal information of 29 UFV students, including their names, phone numbers, home addresses and grade and course information. One student’s “limited financial information” was included, according to UFV spokesperson Dave Pinton.

The school is working individually with those 29 students to secure their privacy and personal information, Pinton said.

The email threatened to release more students’ personal information if he or she wasn’t paid $30,000 within 48 hours.

Pinton said he could not comment on whether the school would consider paying the ransom.

“UFV is working closely with the appropriate authorities, including the police, an external investigator, and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia,” he said.

The Abbotsford Police Department is working with the school as it investigates the issue, Const. Ian MacDonald confirmed.

The school has temporarily suspended access to web systems and student emails, in an effort to protect private information.

A notice on the student email sign-in page says the service will be unavailable until at least 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

“UFV takes the responsibility of protecting the privacy of our employees and students very seriously,” he said. “We regret that this has occurred and we are working to ensure these systems are secure and the impacted students receive the support and resources they require today and going forward.”

@KelvinGawley
kelvin.gawley@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man convicted of fraud for scamming former Google executive
Next story
B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween take-over

The streets of downtown Williams Lake were swarmed with costumes Tuesday afternoon.

Update: Williams Lake RCMP clear the scene at 150 Mile House incident

Staff Sgt. Del Byron reports peaceful end to call of man in distress

CBC documentary to explain science behind BC wildfires

Into the Fire airs Nov. 5 on the Nature of Things

Graffiti taggers mark three blocks in downtown core

Several buildings were targeted Friday night with graffiti, some of it profane.

B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame’s future in Williams Lake uncertain

The B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame could be moved from the Museum… Continue reading

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company

Kelowna man convicted of fraud for scamming former Google executive

“If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

VIDEO: Here are Canada’s new Olympic Hockey jerseys

The Olympics begin in South Korea in February

Canada to admit 340,000 immigrants a year by 2020 under new three-year plan

It will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population

Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Dodgers beat Astros 3-1, force World Series to Game 7

Game 7 takes place Wednesday night

Most Read