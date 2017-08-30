Greyhound applies to cut all northern B.C. service

Ride sharing and transit options blamed for lowering ridership in the past few years

Residents in the northwest may not be seeing Greyhound buses in their towns anymore.

The bus company has filed an application with the BC Passenger Transportation Board on August 10th to end all its bus runs in northern B.C., including Hwy 16 from Prince Rupert to Prince George.

In the application, the company blames ride sharing companies, expanded public transit options and a decline in the number of people living in rural locations for a drop in ridership.

Greyhound wants to cease operations from Prince George to Prince Rupert, Prince George to Valemount, Prince George to Dawson Creek , Dawson Creek to Whitehorse and Victoria to Nanaimo.

In a release, Stuart Kendrick, senior vice-president of Greyhound Canada, said “Despite a long-standing series of corrective measures and discussions with regulatory officials, the reality is that we can no longer operate the unsustainable routes, and we are proposing changes that will make other B.C. routes more viable.”