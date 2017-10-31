Kelly Fraser of NL Building Maintenance paints over graffiti on the back wall of Village Square Monday afternoon after the area was tagged Friday night. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Graffiti taggers mark three blocks in downtown core

Several buildings were targeted Friday night with graffiti, some of it profane.

A grainy surveillance video viewed by the Tribune Monday depicts four Caucasian people — two females and two males — entering the alley behind Borland Street and First Avenue Friday evening at around 8:10 p.m.

They proceeded to spray paint the buildings on both sides of the alley.

The video was also shown to the Williams Lake RCMP.

Taking a walk around the area Monday morning, more tags could be seen on the backs of buildings as far as Oliver Street.

For the most part the tags were signatures, but there was one section that was profane and had prompted numerous calls to the City’s bylaw office.

Quick to respond, Kelly Fraser of NL Building Maintenance was at the alleyway by Monday afternoon, painting over the graffiti on the back of Village Square.

Fraser said every once in a while there is a spree of graffiti and they have to cover it up.

He would have been there in the morning first thing, but said he was trying to find the paint colour to match the existing colour of the wall.

In the end, he couldn’t find a match, so he went with a new colour and repainted the entire back wall.

Bylaw officer Brendan Foote said when graffiti is tagged on a building, and reported to his department, the bylaws stipulates the property owner has seven days to cover it up or 48 hours if the graffiti is offensive.

“If the property owner cannot do the work we will bring in a contractor to do it for them,” Foote said.

Foote said Friday night’s graffiti is the first he has seen in a long time downtown.

“We get the odd tag here and there, but there hasn’t been that much,” he said. “About five years ago it was really bad, but it hasn’t been since, although, there are times it gets covered up before we are even notified.”

Previous story
VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Just Posted

B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame’s future in Williams Lake uncertain

The B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame could be moved from the Museum… Continue reading

PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween fright at Marie Sharpe Elementary School

Students screamed their way through a haunted house set up for Halloween.

Ahoy Matey!

Pirate ship run aground on First Avenue for Halloween celebrations.

Freezing rain warning for Highway 97 near Lac La Hache

Drivers are urged to use caution.

PHOTO GALLERY: Best in show

The Elks Hall went to the dogs on Sunday for the first Lazy Laker Dog Days Dog Show.

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Court awards B.C. miners $13 million in overdue severance

Workers near Tumbler Ridge were laid off with no warning

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Most Read