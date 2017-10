Drivers are urged to use caution.

Drive BC is reporting a freezing rain warning from Loon Lake to 20 kilometres north of Lac La Hache. Drive BC image

Drive BC is warning drivers of freezing rain from Loon Lake to 20 kilometres north of Lac La Hache.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution and consider alternate plans.

With lows of -1C predicted for Tuesday evening and lows of -4C for Wednesday in Williams Lake, motorists are also advised to be cautious.