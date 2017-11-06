Flare-ups continue at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake where a fire broke out Thursday around 6:20 p.m. Photo submitted

Flare-ups continue at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill

Flare-ups continue at Tolko sawmill in Williams Lake Monday, but employees working at the planer

Flare-ups during the weekend have kept firefighting crews busy at Tolko’s Lakeview Division in Williams Lake where a fire broke out in the sawmill at about 6:20 p.m. last Thursday.

“It appears the fire is hiding in the ceiling a bit, and that’s what we are dealing with,” communications advisor Janice Lockyer told the Tribune Monday.

WorkSafeBC continues to be on site and the Williams Lake Fire Dept. were on scene off and on throughout the weekend, with assistance from the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Dept. from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

Lockyer said the fire has mostly impacted saw filer and general sawmill offices.

As of yet, no cause of the fire has not been determined and Lockyer said because of the flare-ups the structural engineer had not been able to get in to inspect the building.

United Steelworkers Local 2017 first vice-president Paul French said Monday the union is “kind of nervous,” but that employees are working on the planer today, just not in the sawmill.

“I know they are running three shifts at the planer and the trucks are still coming in,” French said. “I think they are trying to have people doing whatever they can. I haven’t talked to them yet to know what the numbers are, but Tolko is trying to accommodate their employees with work.”

Mayor Walt Cobb said he spoke with Tolko’s woodlands manager Tom Hoffman Monday morning who told him a structural engineer is on their way to Williams Lake today.

“Tom told me they have to get the cladding off today, but most of the really expensive heavy equipment is all intact and wasn’t damaged,” Cobb said. “They lost some computers from the water damage.”

As for the fire, Cobb said “that’s all we need after the summer of wildfires, we don’t need any more bad news.”

Previous story
Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.
Next story
B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Just Posted

Fire crews back at Tolko Lakeview division Saturday

Smoke could be seen rising out of the sawmill structure

MP Doherty receives 2017 Ontario Psychological Assoc. public service award

Cariboo Prince George MP recognized for his work around PTSD

Tolko to keep employees informed of Lakeview fire details

Firefighters continue work to fully extinguish a fire that began last evening at Tolko’s Lakeview Division

Crews continue to fight a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Update: Tolko confirms active fire at Lakeview mill

The Williams Lake and 150 Mile House Fire Departments respond to fire

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

Most Read