First snowfall of the season sticks to the ground at Hanceville

For many, it’s a sight for sore eyes.
Residents in the Chilcotin woke up to find fresh snow on blackened forests Wednesday morning.
The cooler precipitation will continue to dampen wildfires which raged throughout the summer in the Cariboo Chilcotin until recently.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Hanceville-Riske Creek fire is fully contained, while the Plateau fire, located 60 km west of Quesnel and 60 km northwest of Williams Lake and is the largest fire in the province’s history, is still listed as active, however, fire crews are working on mop up, patrol and demobilization.
The Plateau fire is estimated to be 521,012 hectares.
The off-road restriction will be lifted today (Wednesday) at noon.