First snowfall of the season sticks to the ground at Hanceville

Fresh snow greeted motorists traveling along Highway 20 in the Chilcotin Wednesday morning. This scene shown here was taken by Anaham rancher Harvey Petal, relieved to see the cool precipitation after a summer of fighting to save his family ranch and protect their herd of cattle on the range from the Hanceville-Riske Creek fire and Plateau fire. Harvey Petal photo

For many, it’s a sight for sore eyes.

Residents in the Chilcotin woke up to find fresh snow on blackened forests Wednesday morning.

The cooler precipitation will continue to dampen wildfires which raged throughout the summer in the Cariboo Chilcotin until recently.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Hanceville-Riske Creek fire is fully contained, while the Plateau fire, located 60 km west of Quesnel and 60 km northwest of Williams Lake and is the largest fire in the province’s history, is still listed as active, however, fire crews are working on mop up, patrol and demobilization.

The Plateau fire is estimated to be 521,012 hectares.

The off-road restriction will be lifted today (Wednesday) at noon.