Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in Williams Lake Friday afternoon.

Witnesses in the neighbourhood said flames were coming out of the second floor window and smoke billowed out of the roof just after 2 p.m. before firefighters extinquished the blaze inside the home, located between 5th and 6th Ave. South and Yorston Street.

No word yet whether anyone was injured in the incident, or what caused the fire.

