Fire crews respond to brush fire inside city

Fire fighters said they “got lucky” to get to the fire when they did.

Williams Lake Fire Chief Des Webster said he feels like they dodged a bullet Tuesday evening after a human-caused fire in the city sent crews scrambling.

“We were lucky,” Webster said, who got the call just after 6 p.m. that there was a brush fire just off Country Club Boulevard, between the golf course and West Ridge subdivisions. “It’s very dry in there and it had already candled into one tree.”

Members from the BC Wildfire Service responded to assist the Williams Lake Fire Department and two structural protection crews who are still in the city to lend support due to ongoing wildfires in the area.

Together the crews managed to douse the fire quickly before it spread further.

A look at the scene shows just how quick the flames were growing before crews put out the fire, believed to be human-caused.