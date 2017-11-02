Update: Tolko confirms active fire at Lakeview mill

Update

11:13 p.m.

A spokesperson for Tolko Industries said their thoughts are with their employees and the community of Williams Lake as they battle a blaze at their Lakeview mill.

“At this time, the situation remains active and the extent of the damage is unknown,” communications advisor Janice Lockyer said in a statement to the Tribune.

“The safety of employees is our top priority, and we can confirm that there have been no injuries and all employees are safe and accounted for. Mill assets are currently being used to assist firefighters in their efforts to contain and control the blaze.”

Lockyer went on to thank local fire crews who are assisting them this evening.

“Your efforts are greatly appreciated,” she said.

Additional details will be provided as they become available, Lockyer said.

10:10 p.m.

Smoke hung over Tolko’s Lakeview Division Thursday night as fire crews tried to gain control of a fire at the site. At around 9:40 p.m. the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department arrived to assist the Williams Lake Fire Department, already on scene.

There were no flames visible from Hodgson Road and staff on site told the Tribune there were making no comments at this time.