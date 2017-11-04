Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department were on scene at Tolko’s Lakeview division all day Saturday. Smoke could be seen coming out of the sawmill structure for most of the day, raising significant concern over the situation at one of the lakecity’s larger employers. Angie Mindus photo

Fire crews back at Tolko Lakeview division Saturday

Smoke could be seen rising out of the sawmill structure

Fire crews were back on scene at Tolko’s Lakeview division all day Saturday to deal with a stubborn fire in the company’s sawmill structure.

Fire first broke out at the sawmill about 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Crews worked to put out the fire all night and into the day Friday, and Tolko declared the fire officially extinguished at 4:55 p.m. that day.

Tolko’s communications advisor Janice Lockyer said at that time there would be 24-hours a day spark watch to monitor the situation and ensure there were no other issues or flare-ups. At that point they said the Lakeview planer would return to operation on Monday with three shifts.

It is unknown whether the latest flare-up will change that plan.

Tolko’s Lakeview Division employs approximately 175 employees.

 

Once again, smoke rises out of the sawmill structure at Tolko’s Lakeview division in Williams Lake Saturday.

