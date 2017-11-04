Fire crews back at Tolko Lakeview division Saturday

Fire crews were back on scene at Tolko’s Lakeview division all day Saturday to deal with a stubborn fire in the company’s sawmill structure.
Fire first broke out at the sawmill about 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Crews worked to put out the fire all night and into the day Friday, and Tolko declared the fire officially extinguished at 4:55 p.m. that day.
Tolko’s communications advisor Janice Lockyer said at that time there would be 24-hours a day spark watch to monitor the situation and ensure there were no other issues or flare-ups. At that point they said the Lakeview planer would return to operation on Monday with three shifts.
It is unknown whether the latest flare-up will change that plan.
Tolko’s Lakeview Division employs approximately 175 employees.